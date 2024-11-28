A prison inmate has given birth after getting pregnant "through an air vent".

Daisy Link, 29, is currently behind bars in Florida on a second-degree murder charge

She told 7Investigates: "It’s a real twist, it is. Everybody says it to me, this is like some Lifetime Movie Network. She’s a miracle baby, she’s a blessing. I’ve never met him. I’ve never, it’s crazy."

The inmate described herself as being "like the Virgin Mary" because she and the father had never done anything physical with one another.

Asked how the baby was conceived, she said: "Through an air vent."

Fellow inmate Joan Depaz has been identified as the father of the baby, and he explained that he would pass his semen into cling film multiple times a day and pass it through for a month until it worked.

He said: "I told her a way that one of my friends had showed me through the vent. Because the vents is like a L-shape, really. It drops right into my vent, from her room, she could throw a pen into the vent and it’ll land right into my vent. I put the semen in Saran Wrap every day like five times a day for like a month straight."

Daisy clarifed: "He would kind of like roll it up almost like a cigarette and he would attach it to the line that we had in the vent and I would pull it through. From there, I had placed it inside of, you know, the yeast infection applicators? I had placed it inside of there and then from there, yeah, I administered it."

Doctors estimated that the chances of a successful conception via this method were "less than five per cent" but the little girl was born at Jackson Memorial Hospital in June.

Daisy said: "I can’t believe it worked. I think everything happened for a reason."