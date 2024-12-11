Humans will make contact with aliens in 2025.

A psychic has predicted contact between humans and aliens next year

Baba Vanga, the blind psychic who died in 1996 and foresaw the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States, is claimed to have made a series of predictions for the next 12 months - although they were never written down.

She is thought to have guessed that humanity will talk to the extraterrestrial creatures, with the Daily Star newspaper claiming Vanga said: "Humanity will make contact with extraterrestrial life, possibly leading to a global crisis or apocalypse."

Vanga - who was nicknamed 'Nostradamus of the Balkans' - did not clarify if contact with aliens will be a good thing for the human race but it appears that the prediction could be accurate as incoming US president Donald Trump has vowed to release government files on extraterrestrials when he makes his return to the White House.