Older people who walk their dogs every day could have a longer and healthier life.

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin found those who frequently stroll with their furry friends improve their mobility.

For two years, a group was split in half - people who walk their pooch four or more days per week and those who do not always go out with a dog - and it highlighted that owners of their beloved pet could get up from sitting down 14 per cent quicker and were 40 per cent less likely to take a tumble - with 20 per cent being less afraid of falling.

Professor Robert Briggs, consultant geriatrician at St James’s Hospital in Dublin and co-author of the research, said: "This study demonstrates the potential benefits that regular dog walking can confer on older people.

"They had significantly better mobility, reduced likelihood of falls and were less likely to develop a fear of falling.

"While this may be partly due to increased physical activity, it is also likely that increased social interaction, companionship and purpose derived from having a dog also plays an important role."