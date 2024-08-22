Severe cases of Covid raise a person's risk of suffering from depression.

Severe Covid has been linked to an increased risk of mental illness

A new study has revealed how contracting the virus is connected to an increased prospect of mental illness such as depression and anxiety disorders with the impact most significant in those who had not been vaccinated against the disease.

Experts at Bristol University analysed the medical records of nearly 19,000 adults in England and found that the increased risk of mental illness lasted up to a year after diagnosis for people who have not had the jab.

They also concluded that the chance of developing mental illness was greater and lasted longer for those who had been hospitalised with COVID-19 compared to others who hadn't.

Dr. Jonathan Sterne, author of the study and professor of medical statistics and epidemiology at the university, said: "The main surprise was that the association of COVID-19 with subsequent mental ill-health appeared restricted to severe COVID-19 that led to hospitalisation.

"There was little association of COVID-19 that did not lead to hospitalisation with subsequent mental ill-health."