A toothbrush that detects cancer and cavities could replace dentists.

The team behind the u-shaped Feno Smartbrush mouthpiece claims it can get rid of plaque and thoroughly clean teeth in just 20 seconds, thanks to its 18,000 bristles rotating at 250 strokes per tooth.

It uses a scanner, which can also help to keep people updated on their mouth health through reports of cavities, gum disease and signs of oral cancer via an app.

Creator and oral surgeon Dr. Kenny Brown said: "It’s not replacing the dentist, but it can signal when you may need to pay them a visit.

"The scanner in the mouthpiece can pick up on anything from inflammation to abnormal tongue patterns, so, hopefully, it can help you get potentially serious issues dealt with much sooner."