A Swedish government minister is "getting professional help" for her banana phobia.

Bananas are the cause of Paulina Brandberg's phobia

Paulina Brandberg, the minister of equality, brands her fear as the "world's weirdest phobia" as she has to get aides to remove all traces of the yellow fruit from rooms before she enters, as well as premises wherever she is doing official engagements due to her "strong allergy".

Her need for banana-free zones came to light after Swedish newspaper Expressen saw leaked emails.

The liberal politician, 41, told the publication that her bananaphobia was "something I'm getting professional help for".

It is reported that the condition is uncommon, and that it can bring on sickness or anxiety.

According to Ulf Kristersson, the Swedish Prime Minister, it is not affecting Paulina's government duties, and he is unhappy that people are making fun of her phobia.

Mr. Kristersson, 60, said: "I am disturbed when a hard-working cabinet member is almost reduced to a phobia and people make fun of it. I think you should be too good for that."