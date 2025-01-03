Scientists have discovered the UK's biggest dinosaur footprint site.

In June 2024, researchers from the University of Oxford and the University of Birmingham found a limestone floor covered in hundreds of little dino footprints at the Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire.

The longest footprint measured 150m in length although they could extend a lot further as only part of the quarry has been explored.

The prints were made 166 million years ago and shed light on the movements of two different types of dinosaurs which are thought to be a long-necked sauropod called Cetiosaurus and the smaller Megalosaurus.

Professor Kirsty Edgar, a micropalaeontologist from the University of Birmingham, said: "This is one of the most impressive track sites I've ever seen, in terms of scale, in terms of the size of the tracks.

"You can step back in time and get an idea of what it would have been like, these massive creatures just roaming around, going about their own business."