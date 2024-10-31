Weekend exercise wards off dementia.

Exercising at the weekend fends off dementia

Scientists have found that 'weekend warriors' who work up a sweat on Saturdays and Sundays are just as likely to be protected against a "mild" form of the disease than those who complete physical activity throughout the week.

Researchers from Colombia, Chile and Glasgow analysed survey data from more than 10,000 people about their exercise habits and it was revealed that 'weekend warriors' had a 15 per cent lower risk of getting dementia.

The researchers wrote in the British Journal of Sports Medicine: "This study is important because it suggests that even busy people can gain cognitive health benefits from taking part in one or two sessions of sport and exercise per week.

"We found that the weekend warrior physical activity pattern and the regularly active physical activity pattern were associated with similar reductions in mild dementia risks after adjustment for confounders.

"To the best of our knowledge, this is the first prospective cohort study to show that the weekend warrior physical activity pattern is associated with reduced risk of mild dementia."