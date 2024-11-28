Weight loss and diabetes drugs could reduce kidney deterioration and failure risks.

Researchers say those with serious kidney problems should consider taking Wegovy and the controversial Ozempic pills as it could reduce the chances by a fifth.

In total, 85,373 people took part in 11 clinical trials, with 67,769 having type 2 diabetes and 17,604 being overweight or obese with cardiovascular disease.

A new form of medicine called the GLP-1 receptor agonists, which imitates a hormone called glucagon-like peptide 1 that raises levels of insulin production, as well as decreasing blood sugar levels, were investigated.

The results showed they reduced the risk by 16 per cent and the failure of kidney function by 22 per cent.

Professor Vlado Perkovic, of the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney, said: "This research shows that GLP-1 receptor agonists could play an important role in addressing the global burden of non-communicable diseases.

"Our study will have a major impact on clinical guidelines for the management of chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease in people with and without diabetes.

"More work is now needed to implement the results of this study into clinical practice and improve access to GLP-1 receptor agonists to people who will benefit from them."