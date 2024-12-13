Youngsters are ditching roast potatoes for chips with their Christmas dinner.

Young people want chips with their Christmas meal

A study by the exclusively skin-on chips brand Lamb Weston has found that a staggering 79 per cent of 18-34 year olds want chips with their Christmas Day meal rather than traditional roast spuds.

This seismic shift is driven by younger eaters, as 98 per cent of over 65s are sticking to the tradition of having roast potatoes.

The survey also revealed that more than a third of the UK in general (35 per cent) would welcome having chips on their Christmas dinner in 2024.

Londoners are the most likely to have chips with their festive meal (54 per cent) followed by those from the West Midlands (42 per cent), although residents of Swansea are most likely to stick to tradition – with just 10 per cent planning to have chips this Christmas.

In terms of the broader Christmas dinner, Gen Z is challenging the traditional roast as more than a third (35 per cent) of 18-24 year olds feel that a turkey dinner is outdated.

Lamb Weston is inspiring the nation to embrace the chip trend and be more adventurous with the all-important Christmas leftovers. The company has partnered with YouTube chef Sam Holland – brother of 'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland – to create some tantalising Twixmas dishes with a chippy twist.

Alecia Brown, Marketing Manager from Lamb Weston, said: "Our survey shows we’re a nation who love delicious, fluffy chips, even when it comes to what we serve up on Christmas Day!

"Younger generations want to have their say on what they are served at Christmas, and chips are the perfect choice to bridge the generational divide!

"Serving chips might seem unusual, but they definitely bring people together and are guaranteed to make Christmas more memorable."