Image: pexels Karolina Grabowska 5713304

I couldn’t help but wonder: do the shoes we wear tell the stories of the women we are—or the women we’re becoming?

When I wrote Stories from the Shoe Store, I didn’t just write about shoes; I wrote about lives, dreams, heartbreaks, and triumphs. Shoes, after all, are more than just an accessory—they’re a declaration, a piece of armour, a whisper of who we are. And just like the women who wear them, each pair has a story.

Carrie Bradshaw: Walking Through New York One Iconic Pair at a Time

Sarah Jessica Parker Image commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sarah_Jessica_Parker_2022

When it comes to fashionable women with an enviable shoe collection, Sarah Jessica Parker tops the list. Famous for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, Parker is not just an actress but a genuine style icon. Carrie’s love affair with Manolo Blahniks, Jimmy Choos, and Louboutins became a cultural phenomenon, but it’s Parker’s real-life passion for exquisite footwear that cements her legacy.

Launching her own shoe line, the SJP Collection, Parker created designs that embody boldness, elegance, and individuality. Just like Carrie, her shoes tell a story: daring yet classic, playful yet empowering. They remind us that sometimes, a great pair of shoes is all we need to take on the world—or New York City, one iconic step at a time.

Victoria Beckham: From Posh Spice to Polished Perfection

Take Victoria Beckham, for example. Once the girl in sparkly platforms, commanding stages with the Spice Girls, today she’s the name of tailored elegance. As a designer, she’s mastered the art of making women feel unstoppable—preferably in four-inch stilettos.

Her secret? Reinvention. Life threw challenges at her, and she met them with ambition, resilience, and impeccable taste. Victoria’s creations don’t just dress women; they empower them. Each design is a quiet statement of strength, a reminder that fashion can be both armor and aspiration.

Stella McCartney: The Soul of Sustainable Chic

Then there’s Stella McCartney, who redefined luxury by proving that fashion and ethics can go hand in hand. Her cruelty-free designs remind us that kindness to the planet is never out of style.

Every time you step into one of her creations, it’s more than a fashion choice—it’s a statement of values. Stella’s work inspires us to walk lighter on the earth while still looking effortlessly chic.

Red Shoes Image pexels castorlystock 3682291.jpeg

Grace Coddington: Fashion’s Daydreamer

If shoes are the storytellers of life, Grace Coddington is their muse. As a creative visionary at Vogue, she spent decades turning fashion into art. Her whimsical editorials were like fairy tales for grown-ups, each one a tribute to the transformative power of clothing—and the women who wear it.

Grace reminds us that fashion, like life, is meant to inspire. Every shoe, every outfit, is part of a larger story waiting to be told.

Vivienne Westwood: The Rebel with a Cause

Vivienne Westwood didn’t just design clothes; she ignited movements. Known as the punk rock queen of fashion, her creations weren’t mere outfits—they were battle cries. Her designs dared us to challenge norms, break rules, and stand tall in combat boots, heels, or anything else that made us feel unstoppable.

Westwood taught us that the boldest thing a woman can wear is her courage—and that fashion, at its best, is a form of rebellion.

Leonie Hanne: The Modern Fairy Tale

Finally, there’s Leonie Hanne, the influencer-turned-high-fashion-darling who built her empire one Instagram post at a time. With pastel wardrobes and couture-filled suitcases, she’s living proof that fairy tales aren’t just for storybooks.

What inspires me most about Leonie isn’t her stunning outfits but her hustle. She turned a love of fashion into a global brand, proving that glass slippers are optional when you’re building your own happily-ever-after.

The Women Behind the Stories

Each of these women has elevated shoes from mere accessories to defining elements of personal style. As I reflect on their stories—and the countless others who inspire me—I realise they all share one thing: they walk through life with purpose. Whether it’s my favorite mule, a sleek stiletto, a rugged combat boot, a sensible flat, or a pair of cool sneakers, the shoes they wear carry the weight of their dreams, struggles, and triumphs.

And maybe that’s the true power of a great pair of shoes. They don’t just take you places; they remind you of where you’ve been and where you’re going.

So, to all the women who dare to dream big, walk tall, and lift each other along the way—this one’s for you. Wear the shoes that make you feel bold, fearless, and unapologetically yourself. Because life’s too short for boring shoes—and even shorter for dreams left unlived.

The world of fashion moves at a dizzying pace, with trends evolving in the blink of an eye. But sometimes, it’s nice to slow down, take a breath, and escape into a world of style and storytelling. Whether you're a seasoned fashionista or a casual admirer, there's nothing quite like curling up with a book that captures the essence of the industry’s glamour and intrigue. Of 2024’s top fashion-inspired reads, Emilija Pavlovikj’s Stories from the Shoe Store series stands out - a timeless, witty and heartfelt exploration of self-discovery, relationships, and the transformative power of fashion. We sat down with the Munich-based author to talk shop.

Female First: You describe yourself as a “Non-Author Author.” What does that mean to you, and how does it influence your approach to storytelling?

I’ve never approached writing in the traditional sense. I didn’t set out with a structured plan or disciplined schedule; instead, writing became my escape from the routines of everyday life. It felt like a form of daydreaming where my imagination could roam freely. Over time, these small escapes started to build into something bigger, something I hadn’t expected—a book.

Being a “Non-Author Author” means embracing the organic nature of storytelling. I don’t force the process, which keeps it exciting and authentic. Writing found me rather than the other way around, and I love that my stories come from a place of pure inspiration, not obligation.

How has collaborating with American editor Madison Gile shaped your writing journey?

Working with Maddie has been amazing and transformative. I adore the English language, but as a non-native speaker, I knew my writing needed that extra polish. Maddie brought refinement to the language but also a new perspective. She helped me see that the reader isn’t in my head—they can’t see the images or feelings I have unless I put them into words.

She challenged me to be more deliberate and vivid in my storytelling, ensuring that my ideas translate clearly onto the page. Maddie’s input has been invaluable, and I’m incredibly grateful for how she’s helped my ‘English voice’ come through while keeping the European charm intact.

Stories from the Shoe Store: Men and Other Hot Fashion Accessories Stories from the Shoe Store: Little Black Dress and Big Expectations

What inspired the idea for Stories from the Shoe Store?

The idea for Stories from the Shoe Store came from a combination of my personal experiences (yes, that love story actually happened, and the text messages are a direct copy-paste—shhh!) and my fascination with observing people. I’ve always loved striking up conversations with strangers and discovering the unique stories behind the individuals I meet. People's lives, their struggles, their dreams—these are endless sources of inspiration for me. Through my protagonist, Elena, I wanted to encapsulate the beauty of these interactions: the connections we share, the resilience we show, and the dreams we chase. By integrating these elements into narratives centred around my favourite subject—shoes—I found a perfect metaphor for transformation and self-expression.

But Stories from the Shoe Store isn’t just about shoes. It’s about what they represent. A simple pair of heels can be a catalyst for self-discovery, a boost in confidence, or even the start of an unexpected relationship. For me, shoes are a gateway to deeper stories, capturing how the little things in life can profoundly shape our journeys.

I personally love reading books that combine a compelling story with interesting facts. There’s something satisfying about learning something new while following a narrative—it’s like gaining knowledge without having to slog through dry, boring material. For readers interested in fashion, Stories from the Shoe Store offers plenty of fascinating titbits integrated into the storyline. For example, it explores the origin of Christian Louboutin’s love affair with red soles and delves into the historical significance of red shoes, revealing what they symbolised across different eras. It’s a way to blend entertainment with education, making the experience both engaging and enriching.

Your books combine fashion and storytelling in such a fresh way. What role does fashion play in your characters’ lives—and yours?

For me, and for my characters, fashion is about expression. It’s in the details: the shoes that make us feel invincible, the fabrics that carry memories, the colours that reveal our moods. Fashion isn’t really about what we wear but how we speak without words, how we show who we are and who we aspire to be.

Elena and the other characters see fashion as a thread that ties them together, whether it’s through a shared appreciation for style or the confidence that a well-loved item brings. Personally, I find inspiration in the same way. Fashion allows me to play with identity, mood, and creativity—it’s a constant source of joy.

Who are your style icons, and how do they inspire your work?

Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham are my ultimate icons. Kate’s effortless, cool-girl aesthetic reminds me that fashion is as much about attitude as it is about the clothes. She can make anything look iconic, from a vintage slip dress to jeans and a leather jacket.

Victoria Beckham, on the other hand, represents polished, tailored elegance. I admire her ability to balance sophistication with a touch of edge. I also love her beauty line—everything looks so natural and refined. And her shoes? Absolutely to die for. These women inspire me to explore the intersection of confidence, creativity, and personal style in both life and storytelling.

How do you juggle being a writer, a mother, and a lover of fashion?

These roles aren’t separate for me—they’re all parts of who I am. Writing is my escape and passion, motherhood grounds me, and fashion fuels my creativity. I don’t think of it as juggling but as embracing all these aspects of my life simultaneously.

For example, bedtime stories with my daughters, Estelle and Jil, often turn into mini shoe raids as they play dress-up with my wardrobe. It’s these everyday moments that inspire me and keep my love for storytelling alive.

What can readers expect from you next—more Stories from the Shoe Store or something new?

Right now, I’m working on a children’s book, which has been such a joyful and refreshing experience. But I’m also taking notes for a potential third part of Stories from the Shoe Store. There are still so many stories to tell, and the journey of Elena and her world feels far from over. It’s exciting to see where my characters—and my writing—will go next.

Emilija Pavlovikj is a Munich-based author with a fresh and distinctive voice in contemporary fiction. A self-described “Non-Author Author,” Emilija writes out of passion rather than profession, blending her background in economics with a flair for creativity. Her critically-acclaimed Stories from the Shoe Store series, inspired by true events, blends fashion, relationships, and personal growth into relatable and stylish narratives. Emilija’s work has been praised for its European charm and insightful storytelling, making her a rising voice in modern literature.