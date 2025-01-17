As an erotic romance author, I know the value of ‘doing my homework’. Watching porn? Let’s call it creative inspiration (Yes, it’s ‘research’. Stop judging.) It’s taught me some…interesting lessons that slip into my stories in subtle and not-so-subtle ways.

Romance author Liv Arnold

1. Men with a Big Dic…tionary are the Best

Everyone has abs in porn. Even the pizza guy looks like he moonlights as a fitness model. Meanwhile, I pull a muscle trying to invert in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Sure, porn focuses on the physical—everything’s always pulsing, throbbing, and throbbing some more—but for me, it’s all about the brain. When a tall, handsome, and majestic beast between the sheets gives me a thick book, I’ll think he must be straight from the fiction section. He’ll seem too good to be true. You know what they say about thick books. A worn-out book is more than enough to get my erogenous zones going. The plot thickens…and hopefully something else.

In Etched in Stone, my main male character, Sebastian Stone, is the embodiment of all things punny and powerful. As the CEO of an investment firm, he’s not only sharp with his mind, but he also rises to the occasion in more ways than one. He’s the kind of man who would make you want to ride off into the sunset with him—and be part of his happy ending.

2. Sandwich Fantasies are Universal

Let’s not ignore the obvious: Pornland loves a good ‘two lucky girls and one well-endowed man’ scenario. For me? If I see two men reading books—especially mine—my vision doubles and I start typing twice as fast. Suddenly, I’m writing a scene where the heroine is the filling in a very delicious sandwich. That makes me happier than a camel on Wednesday. Happy Hump Day!

In my novel Stepping Stone, Jenna Kravitz has her fantasies about threesomes, highlighted in the passage below:

“Is there a reason I can’t have it all?” Jenna shoved Marco and Claudine onto their backs, one leg on top of them each. Heat and moisture rushed straight to her core.

Claudine’s eyes glinted. “Good point. The more the merrier.”

Marco flipped Jenna onto her back. “Triple the fun.”

Stepping Stone is about rekindling love, exploring desires, and coming together in a way that only happens after you’ve learnt to embrace yourself.

3. Romance Needs Happy Endings (in Every Sense)

I just love love stories like Jack and Rose in Titanic, which are so hot they fog up the windows. Let's face it—I’ll never let go. And I’ll leave footprints. Porn has taught me that passion is nothing without payoff. My characters face challenges, but love and lust always win, leaving readers—and heroes—fully satisfied.

As for the other classic love story—Lady and the Tramp? Slide me the spaghetti and let’s recreate the scene. Don’t forget the meatballs and pour some sugar on me.

In Stepping Stone, Marco and Jenna dive deep into their sexual chemistry, overcoming past hurdles to find their way back to each other.

4. Summer of ‘69

In romance books, couples go to the beach and bask in the sun. My porn erotic version? Helping my date rub on family-sized sunscreen on out-of-reach spots. He’ll return the favour, and suddenly, we’ll need more than just UV protection. Actually, this setup reminds me of the song Summer of ‘69.

5. Oops, I Did it Again

Porn thrives on the unexpected—like when Juliet Jackson, my main character in Law & Disorder, accidentally locks herself out of her house wearing nothing but a towel. Those ‘oops’ moments become the perfect setup for ‘oh yes!’

A little like when you’re avoiding a guy. If you don't move, men won't see you. Actually, I’m starting to get confused with the T-Rex from Jurassic Park.

6. Asian Women Deserve Better...but I’ll Take the Wins

In porn, Asian women are either from China or Japan, as if the rest of Asia doesn't exist. There's more to us than sushi and dim sum. As someone from an Asian background, the stereotype is lazy and racist. But hey, “Asian women” is one of the most searched categories in porn. So, while I’m grumping at the typecasts, I can’t help but think, “Well, the wave is riding in my direction.” I use my platform to write strong Asian heroines in my romance stories.

The (Bare) Bottom Line

All these porn findings are useless in real life. If I ever tried to seduce someone by “fixing their pipes” or delivering a suspiciously sexy pizza, I’d probably end up fired—or arrested.

But I once heard, “A bee must always approach its queen if it wants to taste her nectar.” Porn reminds us that boldness can pay off. In my stories, characters who take risks, whether in love or lust, reap the ultimate rewards. So, who’s ready for the next chapter?

Liv Arnold is a critically acclaimed author and internationally renowned sex advice expert who has featured on the covers of Playboy, FHM, and Grazia, among many others. Her books have garnered widespread acclaim from the media and from a string of New York Times bestselling authors.