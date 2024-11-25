Like Anchorman Ron Burgundy, she’s ‘kind of a big deal’, so we tasked writer Chioma Emma to come up with some interesting facts about the 28-year-old.

Ilona Maher

Who is Ilona Maher?

Ilona Maher is a distinguished American rugby player, recognised for her powerful presence on the field and her engaging persona off it.

Born on August 12, 1996, in Burlington, Vermont, she has excelled in sports since childhood, including soccer and basketball, before focusing on rugby.

She became a member of the USA Women’s Rugby Sevens team in 2018 and made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Known for her clutch performances, she has been a vital contributor to her team’s success, including helping secure a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Early life and career

Maher was born on August 12,1996. And her passion for rugby developed in Burlington High School in Vermont where she played for the team.

Finishing high school, she attended Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut where she studied Nursing.

Again, her love for this sport was shown brightly as she continued to play for the women's team and helped them win several championships.

She later joined the USA Rugby World Cup Sevens team.

Olympic medallist

Maher's consistent practice and show of craftsmanship won her two Olympic medals: a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Body positivity advocate

The story around Maher's journey to be a body positivity advocate is so inspiring.

It all started when she realised that people were making assumptions about her athleticism based on her appearance.

She recalled being called "masculine" and felt pressured to conform to traditional feminine standards.

However, instead of letting these comments bring her down, Maher decided to use her platform to promote body positivity and self-acceptance.

Maher's message of body positivity gained widespread attention during the 2024 Olympics, where she encouraged people to appreciate and celebrate different body types.

She emphasised that all bodies, regardless of shape or size, are capable and deserving of respect.

Maher's advocacy has resonated with millions, and she has become a beloved figure on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Through her advocacy, Maher aims to challenge traditional beauty standards and promote a more inclusive definition of beauty.

She encourages people to focus on their strengths and abilities rather than their physical appearance.

Maher's body positivity message is a powerful reminder that everyone deserves to feel confident and valued, in spite of their body type.

Social media personality

Maher's impressionable social media presence continues to rise as she currently has over four million followers on Instagram alone.

She uses her platform to share her personal life, rugby career and advocacy work, stretching her popularity and keeping her fans entertained.

Ilone Maher is a dance star

The professional American rugby player has got other hobbies keeping her busy.

She has got a knack for dancing and has appeared on season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, making her the first rugby player to compete on the show.

Silent philanthropist

Many wouldn't have guessed that Maher was involved in philanthropic activities.

One of such was when she worked with organisations like Play Rugby USA, where she introduced rugby to underprivileged youth in the United States.

She has also participated in empowerment programs like the USA Rugby Youth development Initiative, which focuses on promoting rugby as a tool for youth development.

She has spoken publicly about her own struggles with mental health and has used the platform to raise awareness and support for mental health initiatives.

Maher is big on support for women's sports, making her advocate for recognition for women.

An outright move was when she partnered with organisations like the Women's Sports Foundation to promote equality and inclusion in sports.

Part of her philanthropic gestures are participating in fund-raising events to support cancer research, youth development and disaster relief programs.

Music career

Besides being a dance star, Maher has explored her creative side through music.

She pursued a career in music, releasing several singles and has performed at various events.

Her music style is a fusion of pop, rock and electronic dance music, focusing on self-love, perseverance and empowerment.

For Maher, she says music has always been a passion for her and she's grateful for the opportunity to share it with her fans.

She uses music to raise awareness for social causes like body positivity and mental health.