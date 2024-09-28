Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée got a DNA test to prove that the late singer is the father of her son.

Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée gets DNA test for son

Melanie Martin - who was in an on/off relationship with Aaron between 2020 and 2022 - revealed she got the test to finally prove once and for all that her son Prince is Aaron's biological child.

She told TMZ that after years of "baseless" speculation, the test proves Prince's paternity "without a shadow of a doubt".

She added to PEOPLE: "We're doing good. He will be turning three soon. [We are] lucky to have each other. He's the best little boy, and he's really smart."

Prince was born on Nov. 22, 2021 and Aaron revealed at the time, how excited he was to become a father.

He told PEOPLE: "We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me."

Aaron died unexpectedly on November 5, 2022, at the age 34.

His cause of death was later attributed to drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, the generic form of brand-name Xanax.