The ‘Fallen Idols’ documentary is delving into the scandals and accusations swirling around Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

Along with exploring a series of sexual assault allegations against the singer, the show also details the family tragedies that have plagued the Carter family for decades.

The Investigation Discovery docuseries introduces three women who claim they were sexually assaulted by Nick.

Melissa Schuman – singer and former member of the girl group Dream – Ashley Repp, a former friend of Nick’s sister Angel, and Shannon ‘Shay’ Ruth, who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him in December 2022, all speak out on the series.

A title card in the four-part documentary, which started on Monday (27.05.24) and continues on Tuesday, states Nick “denied the allegations and questions his accusers’ credibility,” as well as refused to be interviewed for the show.

The tragedies to hit the Carter family – which consists of parents Robert and Jane and children Nick, Leslie, Angel, Bobbie Jean and Aaron – include Leslie dying aged 25 from a drug overdose in 2012.

In 2022, Aaron drowned at the age of 34 under the effects of alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, and from inhaling difluoroethane – while Bobbie Jean was killed by a drug overdose at 41 in 2023.

Melissa Schuman recounted in the series her alleged rape by Nick in 2003, while they were filming the TV movie ‘The Hollow’.

She said: “He continues to kiss me and then he puts me up on the counter. I can feel him unbuttoning my pants and I stop him and tell him, ‘I don’t want to go any further.’

“But he did not listen to me, despite the fact that I resisted and told him no. He started to perform oral sex on me, which was horrific.”

Melissa said he “started to get really angry and irritated” during the alleged incident and said he continued to assault her despite her repeated objections.

Other revelations in the series include how Nick Carter’s former girlfriend, ex-Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones, 39, who dated him in the 2000s, reached out to Melissa after she spoke out.

She said: “I saw a young woman try to speak and someone who thought he had more power and authority try to shut her up.

“He knows what I know. He knows why I left him. So do I believe that something horrific happened to that girl? Yes, yes I do.”

Aaron Carter also supported the women who accused his brother, leading to an intense feud between the siblings.

He believed his family was involved in cyber attacks against him, and hired a private investigator to probe the harassment.

The series also highlights Aaron’s troubled relationship with his parents, Robert and Jane, depicted as manipulative and negligent, contributing to the siblings' strained relationships and personal struggles.