Selena Gomez plans to prioritise her acting career.

The 32-year-old star recently starred in 'Emilia Perez' - the musical crime film - and Selena has confirmed that she intends to focus on acting, rather than music, for the time being.

The brunette beauty told Variety: "I love storytelling, and my music career is separate. However, I don’t see that being a forever thing."

Selena - who is dating record producer Benny Blanco - insisted that music will "always" be in her life. But the 'Only Murders in the Building' star is firmly focused on her acting career for the moment.

She said: "I’ll always have music in my life because my partner’s a musician, and I love having moments to do it for fun. It can be a little vulnerable when you’re putting yourself out there versus escaping into a character."

Selena considers acting to be her "strong suit", and she conceded that she's now "a little too old for the pop-star life".

The Hollywood star explained: "I definitely think my strong suit is probably acting. But one thing I’m proud of in music is being able to tell a story - my favourite songs are mostly ballads, and they’re very transparent and honest. But I think I might be a little too old for the pop-star life.

"I’m genuinely so happy to just be in this new era of my life, because in a lot of ways, it’s just the beginning."

Selena previously claimed that she hasn't even "scratched the surface" of her acting ambitions.

The actress has enjoyed huge success in recent years - but Selena still has so many things she wants to achieve.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Acting has, and will always be, my heart.

"There’s so much that I want to do and that I haven’t even scratched the surface of, and it’s exciting to me."