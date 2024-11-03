Alexandra Burke is determined to "work harder" since becoming a parent.

The 36-year-old star has two children – a two-year-old and a 13-month-old whose names she has not publicly revealed - with her footballer fiance Darren Randolph and says that motherhood has enhanced her music and acting ambitions.

Alexandra, who has made her screen acting debut in the Paramount+ crime drama 'Curfew', told OK! magazine: "Being a mum has made me want to work harder.

"There's so much more I'd love to do – especially in acting. I've got the bug for it now."

The 'X Factor' winner's music career has taken a back seat in recent years due to her pregnancies but she insists that it is still a key priority for her.

Alexandra said: "Music is still at the forefront of my mind. And I would love to be a part of a production of 'The Princess And The Frog' one day – I'd love to play Princess Tiana, the first ever Black Disney princess."

She also revealed that parenting can be so "rewarding" even though it is "chaos" raising the children at times.

Burke said of family life: "It's chaos at times, but you need to embrace the chaos. There are ups and downs and daily challenges, but it's so rewarding."

The 'Broken Heels' singer got engaged to Darren after three years of dating last month and hailed her partner for planning the proposal "to perfection".

She said: "Darren planned it to perfection – it was beautiful and one of the biggest moments of my life. I'm so taken aback by how amazing this man is.

"I was so taken by surprise. I thought I could tell when someone was lying, but I'm clearly rubbish at it!"

Alexandra added: "We're definitely in the engagement bubble. The bubble is gorgeous."