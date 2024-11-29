Alexandra Burke and Nick Ede threw a star-studded Christmas party on Wednesday (27.11.24).

Alexandra Burke and Nick Ede hosted Christmas in the Courtyard at Rosewood London

The 'Broken Heels' hitmaker and the presenter joined forces to raise money for stroke and brain injury awareness in honour of their late mothers with the Christmas in the Courtyard bash at the Rosewood Hotel in London, with the likes of Denise Van Outen, Andrea McLean, Nadiya Bychovka, Michelle Gayle, Vanessa Feltz and Wes Nelson among those in attendance.

Alexandra performed for the audience, as did Dionne Bromfield and Collette Cooper, while Laura Pradelska, Bradley Rose and Lesley Joseph gave readings.

In addition, there were DJ sets from Discolicious; Denise Van Outen and Jemma Bolt, actress Patsy Palmer and Jamiroquai drummer Derrick McKenzie, and jewellery designer Stephen Foster - who provided the co-hosts with their gems - donated a 13-stone, all diamond, 18ct white gold true half eternity ring. The piece retails at £5,000 but guests had the chance to win the ring by buying a £50 Christmas cracker, with proceeds going to The Melissa Bell Foundation and Style For Stroke.

Reflecting on the event afterwards, Alexandra wrote on Instagram: "What a night!I can't believe we did it @nickede with so much love and support. Beyond grateful [heart emoji] (sic)"

She also shared pictures some of her guests had posted, including one from Dionne of them together.

Alexandra wrote: "Love you sis."

And she hailed fitness trainer Bradley Rose, who previously suffered a stroke "an inspiration" in another post.

Alongside a photo of herself with Jess Wright and her mum Carol, the former 'X Factor' winner posted: "Adores you and your beautiful mamma."

Jess also shared a photo of Alexandra performing, which she captioned: "Voice of an angel."

And the 'Only Way is Essex' star also celebrated Alexandra and Nick for their charitable endeavours.

She wrote on her own Instagram page: "What these guys do to raise awareness for strokes is always above and beyond. I'm so proud of you for doing what you do.

"Please donate to their charities if you can."

Christmas in the Courtyard was hosted by Rosewood London and supported by Karen Millen, Stephen Foster Jewellery and D1 Spirits London.