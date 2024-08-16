‘America’s Got Talent’ comic Perry Kurtz has been killed in a hit-and-run aged 73.

The stand-up made his name after appearing in series eight of the talent show and on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, and passed away on Thursday (51.08.24) after the incident in the LA neighbourhood of Tarzana.

His death came to light on Friday (16.08.24) and was confirmed by the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office – with an official cause of death being deferred pending an autopsy.

Perry was struck by a grey Honda Civic at around 11.20pm on Thursday according to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMZ has reported a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death.

He was travelling between shows when he was killed, with his daughter Zelda Velazquez also confirming his death in a social media post.

The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene and Foxla has reported police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death.

Officials in the LAPD said Perry was crossing the street at Ventura Boulevard and Melvin Avenue when a car allegedly being driven by the teen struck the comic.

The teenager is said to have been arrested after a witness contacted authorities an hour after the crash.

They apparently saw the suspect’s vehicle “oddly parked” and with a “broken windshield”.

When Perry appeared on ‘AGT’ in 2006 he rapped about the judges but was rejected with three ‘No’s’ from the panel.

But his stand-up career took off and in 2018 he appeared on James Corden’s ‘The Late Late Show’ where he stunned fans by playing an instrument with his tongue.

His comedy career started in the 1970s with gigs at comedy clubs in LA and New York, and he became so close to Robin Williams he once opened for the comic in 2014 before the Oscar-winner took his life that year aged 63.