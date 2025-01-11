Amy Adams has a "feral" side.

Amy Adams has revealed she has a 'feral' side that comes out whenever anyone disrespects her daughter

The 50-year-old actress is mom to Aviana, 14, with her husband Darren Le Gallo, and she says that if anyone ever disrespects her daughter, she can turn into a raging "wolf".

Asked if she has an "animal side", she told Britain's HELLO! Magazine: "Yes; if someone's messing with my daughter, I get feral. If I feel that she's in any way threatened, that's the thing that drives it the most.

"If I had a spirit animal, I think I'd go with wolf, just because I'm a pack animal and enjoy the closeness of a tight group around me, and the way they help each other and stay connected."

Amy's recent role saw her play a character known only as Mother in the 2024 black comedy horror 'Nightbitch', who gives up her career as an artist to be a stay-at-home mom, and she can relate to her character finding the parenting routine "monotonous".

She said: "We meet Mother when she's in an interesting transitional period of her life. She's two years postpartum after giving up her job to focus on her family, while her husband has taken a job that often requires him to be away from home.

"She's dealing with a lot of isolation and we're getting an idea of the repetitive nature of it all, and how different it is as far as how she used to see herself versus her current identity."

Amy is thankful that she had a tight support network around her to bring up Aviana, as motherhood can be "isolating".

She continued: "Motherhood and parenthood can sometimes be quite isolating, and we feel as though we should have the answers, when it used to be passed down and everybody helped raise the children. So I think community is very important.

"My husband was around a lot more. I had a support system, so that was really helpful for me."

The 'Catch Me If You Can' actress admits she would give anything to go back to some of the parenting duties that felt repetitive at the time.

She added: "It's funny, because I look back now at the things that seemed monotonous, like bedtime - my daughter clued in that I would stay as long as she kept asking for things, like: 'Sing me this song,'

'Read me this book.'

"But now she's 14, I'd give anything to go back and be in the monotony of reading a book for the fourth time or singing to her."