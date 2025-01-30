Andy Cohen regrets calling Heidi Montag "trash".

The 'Real Housewives' boss previously blasted the former 'Hills' personality and dismissed suggestions she'd be joining the Beverly Hills version of the hit Bravo franchise back in 2011, and he's now taken accountability for his comments - which also included declaring he would "sooner stab knives into [his] own eyes than see her on this network" - after they were raised by the 38-year-old star's husband Spencer Pratt.

He also claimed in 2011 he would "sooner stab knives into my own eyes than see her on this network" - which a few days later said sorry for.

On his SiriusXM’s 'Andy Cohen Live' radio show on Wednesday (29.01.25), Andy - who had previously said sorry for the "tasteless" stabbing knives into his eyes comment - said: "I did apologise for this on 'Andy Cohen Live' several years ago.

“I apologised, so what I will say also is that was mean.

“That was 14 years ago, and what I really don’t like about it is referring to her as trash.

"I don’t like that at all, and I’m really sorry about that, so I apologise again, I guess.”

Andy admitted his comments would be immediately deemed unacceptable now but things were "different" back then.

The talk show host added: "By the way, there were things that we said and did on TV 14 years ago that we wouldn’t do now.

“It just was a different universe but that’s not, I’m not trying to justify it.”

The comments were raised after Spencer was asked if they would ever go on Andy's show 'Watch What Happens Live' in the week of his and Heidi's resurging popularity in the aftermath of losing their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 41-year-old TV personality responded: "The person who said he would rather scratch his eyes out than watch my wife … hard pass."

Another follower said the stars would be "lucky" to appear on his show before he quipped: "lol yah so lucky the guy that bashes my wife gonna be so lucky to sit with him. Rather sit in my burned house rubble (sic)"