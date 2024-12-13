Ariana Madix wants to have an "even better" year in 2025.

Ariana Madix wants to have an 'even better' year in 2025

The 39-year-old reality star has spent the last 12 months starring in the Broadway hit 'Chicago' and became the host of 'Love Island USA' following her exit from 'Vanderpump Rules' and is "just manifesting" that all of her success continues in the months to come.

She told TooFab: "I'm just manifesting. So 25 is my favorite number. It's been my favourite number for a really long time. So I'm hoping that '25 is even better than '24. And I'm just, I'm manifesting a lot of love, a lot of happiness, hopefully some travel, and just getting to be creative even more."

The 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant was the latest in a long line of celebrities to take on the role of the infamous murderess in the classic musical, following on from the likes of Spice Girls singer Mel B, 'Baywatch' actress Pamela Anderson and supermodel Christie Brinkley.

And Ariana is hopeful that she will be back treading the boards once again, as she teased that she might even be back in the second-longest running show in the history of The Great White Way.

She said: "Oh, I would hope to be doing some more theatre! Just getting to be on stage and having singing and dancing as a part of my life in any possible way, even if that's just in my living room, it makes me so happy. Maybe I'll be back [as Roxie Hart], I don't know. Maybe. I don't know!"

Meanwhile, Ariana left 'Vanderpump Rules' earlier this year after more than a decade on the show, and she noted that she would be more than happy to offer any advice to any new stars who might be about to appear on the series that made her famous.

She said: "Sure, if they did [reach out]. I would just tell them to be themselves fully and not try to fill the shoes of any past cast member or anything like that because I think that our audience is so great at deciphering what's real and what's authentic."