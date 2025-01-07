Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin's children "don't understand" their parents' fame.

Brenda Song has revealed why she and Macaulay Culkin keep their children out of the spotlight

The 36-year-old actress has sons Dakota, three, and two-year-old Carson with 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin and explained that while they did appear at their father's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in late 2023, she and her fiancé make a conscious effort to keep them out of the public eye because they "didn't ask" for such a lifestyle.

She told Bustle: "That [the ceremony] was such a special moment. We couldn’t have them miss that. Dak was so scared of all the cameras. That’s one of the reasons why we sort of keep them away [from the spotlight]. They did not understand what was happening.

"My son was like, ‘Why is that man taking pictures of you, mama?’ You could take pictures of me all day. I don’t care. But when it’s your kids, it’s different. They didn’t ask for this life."

The 'Last Showgirl' star began her career as a child in the late 1990s and later became a mainstay on Disney Channel in the 2000s when she played Paris Hilton parody London Tipton on 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' and joked that because of her G-rated background, it is only recently that she has become comfortable with cursing, although she has to "watch herself" in front of her children.

She said: "It’s funny because up until these last couple of years I feel like I’ve never sworn on-screen. Coming from a Disney Channel background, I think people are almost scared. It feels weird to see you that way. But I’ll be honest. I think in LA, f*** is a verb.

"It’s a noun. It is an adjective. It’s natural in my language. Since having children, I’ve had to really watch myself. People like to say that Valley Girls say ‘like.’ I think we say ‘f****’ as much as ‘like."

"