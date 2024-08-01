Sam Asghari is "excited" about the future.

Sam Asghari was married to Britney Spears from 2022 until 2023

The 30-year-old actor - who was married to pop megastar Britney Spears, 42, from June 2022 until August 2024 - thrives on how "competitive" his industry is but is hoping to make the move into television so he can better connect with audiences around the world.

He told Us Weekly: "That’s the beauty of acting. You never know what project is good for you and what’s not. Personally, I’ve auditioned so many times before, and that’s part of acting, and I love the competitiveness of the industry.

"I like original projects [and when] producers do such a good job of putting a cast together. TV] shows are always something that I’m looking forward to auditioning for because those are the ones that resonate with the audience the most."

The former fitness instructor is now starring in 'Jackpot' opposite Simi Liu and John Cena and Iranian-born star found that the upcoming action-comedy - which follows a group of people determined to kill a lottery winner before they can legally claim their prize - resonated with him because of his heritage.

He said: "Everybody’s always excited about the action packed things, and me coming from a different country, not speaking the language, I always watch action films because that’s what speaks international languages."

Sam became known around the world when he started dating the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker after they met on the set of her 2016 music video for 'Slumber Party' but after parting ways just over a year ago, Britney admitted that she was a "little shocked" at their split but refused to go into details.

She said on Instagram: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together.

“Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!”

Britney added she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” of their relationship and signed off by saying she was doing “pretty damn good”.