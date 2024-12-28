Brooks Laich is engaged.

Brooks Laich engaged two years after Julianne Hough divorce

The former hockey star - who was previously married to dancer and actress Julianne Hough - and champion CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir are set to tie the knot after more than three years of dating.

They shared a joint announcement on Instagram with a carousel of pictures and a caption that said: "Forever feels just right with you!" along with a diamond ring and heart emoji.

He also posted the images on his Instagram Stories and wrote: "I love you".

Brooks, 41, and Katrín, 31, went public with their relationship in August 2021 and he has posted gushing tributes about her athleticism and training on Instagram.

He previously wrote: "Ever since I met @katrintanja she’s always said one of her favorite events at the @crossfitgames is snatching under the lights of a packed Coliseum on Saturday night!

"I finally got to witness it last night, and it’s truly a spectacle!

"It’s one competitor at a time, and all the eyes in the building are watching only you when it’s your turn. It’s what we athletes call 'SHOWTIME'.

"There’s nothing better than being able to put your years of hard work and dedication on display in front of thousands of raucous fans screaming in support!

"Thank you to every fan who goes wild during these moments. You make them special for the athletes, and we never forget them!

"And thank you @katrintanja - you continue to inspire and amaze, and it was an absolute joy to watch you in your element last night!"

Brooks was previously married to Hough, 36, from 2017 to 2020 and they finally divorced in 2022.

Announcing their split in 2020, they said in a joint statement: "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."