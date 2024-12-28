Julianne Hough congratulates ex-husband on engagement

Julianne Hough has congratulated her ex-husband on his engagement.

Less than an hour after former hockey star Brooks Laich posted on his Instagram to announce that he and champion CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir are engaged, his former wife Julianne took to social media to congratulate them both.

She wrote: "Congratulations. I’m so happy for you both as you step into this beautiful new chapter together. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures!"

And Brooks replied: "Thank you for the kinds words, much love Jules!"

Brooks, 41 and Katrín shared a joint engagement announcement on Instagram with a carousel of pictures and a caption that said: "Forever feels just right with you!" along with a diamond ring and heart emoji.

He also posted the images on his Instagram Stories and wrote: "I love you".

The pair went public with their relationship in August 2021, the year after he split from Julianne, 36.

Brooks and Hough were married from 2017 to 2020 but they officially divorced in 2022, two years after their split.

Announcing the breakdown of their marriage in 2020, they said in a joint statement: "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."