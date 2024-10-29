Bruce Springsteen "changed" Thom Zimny’s life.

The accomplished filmmaker, who has been directing The Boss, 75, for over 20 years, is grateful to the rock icon and his manager Jon Landau, 77, for giving him the “opportunity” to have “a voice” as a director.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine following the release of his Disney+ film ‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’, he said: “I first met Bruce in 2000 when I was editing the concert film ‘Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City'.

“I was hired for one week, and it ended up going into another six months … and now here we are today, almost 25 years later.

“Bruce and [his manager] Jon Landau have been a huge influence on my career. They changed my life.

“I met them as an editor, and they opened up the opportunity to have a voice as a film director, which opened up doors to explore art and life.

“That is constantly reflected on all my other projects, including documentaries I’ve since done on Elvis, Johnny Cash and Sylvester Stallone.”

The documentary film, which premiered on October 25, offers “the most in-depth look ever” at how the group’s iconic live performances are made.

It also features fly-on-the-wall footage of the band rehearsing, special backstage moments and more from the ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ hitmaker.

And the director says they wanted fans to feel like they were in the room as Bruce and co rehearsed.

Thom said: “This film has a different structural approach than a conventional concert film because I use archival footage to tell a story about Springsteen and the history of the band.

“I use Bruce’s voiceover as a storytelling device, as well as original footage and interviews to sculpt the story.”

He added: “I wanted the film to make Springsteen fans feel like they were dropping in to see them rehearse, were hanging out and sharing stories about some of the early days on the road.

“Then Bruce comes in and says what he’s been thinking and feeling lately.”

‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’ is available to stream on Disney+.