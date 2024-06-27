Camila Cabello feared her duet with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes would leave her stuck with the "couple thing" as her identity.

The 'Havana' hitmaker, 27, was speaking about how her hits take on lives of their own and how she didn't want her high-profile romance with the 25-year-old singer-songwriter to define her.

Speaking about her 2019 track 'Señorita', she told Complex magazine: "I think there's always a worry when a song becomes so massive that it's going to be bigger than you.

"I obviously love that they were so massive and successful. But it does get people attached to you in a certain light. I was in a really public relationship and as a woman, you're like, ‘I don't want this couple thing to be my new identity.'"

The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker recently admitted her reunion with Shawn didn't "feel right".

The pair briefly rekindled their romance in 2023 after their relationship ended two years earlier.

Reflecting on why it didn't work a second time round, she told the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "You’re just kind of like, it’s not a fit, it doesn’t feel right.

"And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realise that.

"It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good.’”

Camila had some kind words for her former flame, describing him as "such a good person".

She added: “I will always care about him and love him. He’s such a good person and I’m lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person.”

Camila admitted she can be "kind of impulsive" when it comes to the idea of getting back with an ex, comparing it to Ryan Gosling in 2004 drama 'The Notebook'.

She explained: "If I feel it, I say it and I’m not really good at not doing that.

"Because the worst place for it to live is my mind, and then I’m like Ryan Gosling in 'The Notebook' building a house for this person.

"I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented.”

Alluding to her decision to reunite with Shawn last spring, she admitted doing so was a "great" decision at the time.

She added: “I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time. It was a fun moment.”