Joe Manganiello doesn't care what people think of his career choices.

Joe Manganiello hosts the TV series

The 48-year-old actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in Hollywood, and Joe insists he doesn't care what people think of his decision to host 'Deal or No Deal Island', the spin-off of the game TV show 'Deal or No Deal'.

Joe explained to Entertainment Weekly: "I'd gotten to a place in my career where I didn't care what anybody else thought. If it's the right job for me and I know that I could do a great job, then who cares?"

Joe feels very comfortable in his own skin and he didn't have any hesitations about accepting the job.

He reflected: "Once branding became a thing for performers and they became very concerned with all of that - as a Gen X person who holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts and classical theatre, that wasn't really ever my concern. It was just telling a good story.

"My heart and my mind were in the right place with this, where I just thought, 'They're calling the right person. I would love to run this. I know how to run this. I can't think of anybody else who they should hire instead of me.' And all I want is to make the best show possible for people at home."

Joe believes 'Deal or No Deal Island' can help to "take people's mind off of life".

The actor - who was married to movie star Sofia Vergara between 2015 and 2024 - said: "There's entertainment that makes people think about their life, and there's entertainment that takes people away from how difficult life is. And I knew that this could absolutely be something that could take people's mind off of life."