Carrie Underwood is reportedly performing at Donald Trump's inauguration "for America, not specifically for" the president-elect.

Carrie Underwood is reportedly not fazed by the backlash

The 41-year-old singer is set to sing 'America The Beautiful' after Trump and his vice president JD Vance are sworn in, and despite backlash from some fans, the country star is "very proud".

An insider told DailyMail.com: "This is going to be a big year for Carrie who is embarking on being a judge for 'American Idol' and now performing at the inauguration.

"This is something that she is very proud of, and the spin she is putting on it is that she is doing it for America, not specifically for Trump."

It's said she is "looking broader than any controversies" with the aim of "uniting the country" with her music.

The source added: "She understands the backlash, but she also doesn't care.

"She does her music for everyone, and she also knows many of her fans will be watching the inauguration, so this was a no brainer as she feels there is more good that will come from it besides those that will bash her for what it looks like supporting Trump."

And Carrie is certain the backlash will "all pass" as she sees singing at the inauguration as "giving back" to the United States.

The insider said: "She knows that it will all pass and again she is spinning it for herself and those close to her that she is doing it for America.

"She is a former American Idol and America made her dreams come true, this is her giving back to the country she loves and which has supported her forever."

In an official statement, Carrie confirmed she will be performing at the event.

She said: "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."