Christina Applegate had plastic surgery to remove her eye bags.

The ‘Married… with Children’ actress, 52, said she went under the knife decades ago as a “very famous” TV boss told her they were “too big” and causing problems with lighting her face on set.

She told her and former ‘The Sopranos’ actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 43, on their ‘Messy’ podcast: “I was on a show and one of the producers – a very famous (producer) who did a very famous show as well – said, ‘Hey, we’re having a lot of trouble lighting under your eyes. The bags under your eyes are so big’.

“(He said) get them removed. (They were) a hereditary thing… (my father) has got Louis Vuitton luggage under his eyes.

“You know what I did? At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I’ve ever had to remove the bags under my eyes… I went under.”

Christina also blasted the producer for making her feel “shame” by “plant(ing) seeds into (my) head (about my looks)”.

The actress last year hit back at a web troll who put her changing looks down to plastic surgery instead of her battle with multiple sclerosis, with which she was diagnosed with in 2021.

She said on Twitter the hater wasn’t being “nice”, when the social media user claimed the Golden Globe nominee had a “bad” plastic surgeon.

Christina said she “laughed” at the comment, asking her followers: “What is wrong with people?”

The actress has told Jamie – who was diagnosed with MS 22 years ago – her health struggles have had a devastating impact on her life.

She said in June she didn’t “enjoy living” and was sunk in “depression”.

But the actress later clarified she was “good” and wasn’t “sitting here on suicide watch” despite suffering “dark thoughts”.