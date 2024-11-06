Christina Applegate says her daughter was "sobbing" after Donald Trump won the election.

The 52-year-old actress - who has Sadie Grace, 13, with ex Johnathon Schaech - has urged fans to "unfollow" her on social media if they disagree with her over the reaction to Trump beating Kamala Harris to secure an historic return to the White House for a second non-consecutive term.

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Why? Give me your reasons why?????

"My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why?And if you disagree , please unfollow me. (sic)"

Iconic horror writer Stephen King described Trump's victory as an attack on democracy.

He wrote: "There’s a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT’S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy. (sic)"

While British author Philip Pullman, the writer behind the 'His Dark Materials' books, said: "Goodbye, America. It was nice knowing you.”

'The Wire' actor Wendell Pierce warned that Trump's victory could have serious "consequences" as he gains control of the Supreme Court.

He added: “The damage he is about to inflict on our institutions in the next two years will be irreparable.”

'Hunger Games' and 'Westworld' star Jeffrey Wright was surprised by the results, after claiming before the results that America was "not as crazy as Trump".

He said: "Let me just say ‘I was wrong.’ ”

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul disagreed, branding Trump's victory a "step in the right direction".

He wrote: "A massive step in the right direction to heal the major issues going on in the world currently."

Trump declared victory in a speech at his watch party in Florida.

He told his supporters: "I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president."

Trump also vowed to "help our country heal", insisting he would fix the borders.