Conan O’Brien’s house has survived the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

The television host, 61, told fans during the Monday (20.01.25) episode of his ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend’ podcast his property was not damaged despite his family being evacuated as the infernos blazed.

Conan added he was in a meeting with writers to discuss his upcoming gig as the host of the 2025 Oscars when he got a call from his wife Liza about seeing “some smoke” on the horizon.

He said: “I remember thinking, ‘Well, we’ve been through this before – we’ve been evacuated. There’s also been smoke and we haven’t been evacuated’.

“It’s part of life in LA, so I wasn’t thinking that much about it.”

He added about how Liza called to tell him that they were evacuated: “And so I went from here to, whatever, we went to a hotel, and I went to sleep that night thinking, ‘I’m pretty sure that our house will go’, and it did not.”

Conan admitted the number of people he knows who did lose their homes in the blazes was “stunning”.

More than 80,000 people have been displaced as a result of the fires, including celebrities Billy Crystal, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joshua Jackson, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes, Cameron Mathison, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

Conan previously shared a photo of himself standing in front of a Redondo Beach fire truck with four firefighters on Instagram and expressed his appreciation for their work during the fires.

He captioned the post: “Just ran into these heroes in my neighbourhood. Thank you to them and all the brave firefighters who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe.”

Celebrities including Jamie Lee Curtis have donated huge amounts of their showbiz fortunes to the wildfire recovery effort, while others such as Paris Hilton have urged people to take in stranded pets and neighbours.