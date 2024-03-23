Dame Joan Collins thinks it was "very brave" of Catherine, Princess of Wales to announce her cancer diagnosis alone.

The 42-year-old royal - who is married to Prince William and has Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis with him - has been absent from public duties since January and announced on Friday (22.03.24) evening that she is battling a form of the disease on her own in a televised address.

Now, 'Dynasty' legend Joan, 90, - who lost her sister Jackie Collins to cancer in in 2015 - has shared her confidence that the princess will beat the disease and has shared her "great admiration" for her.

Speaking to GB News, she said: "I think we all going to pray for her. And I think that she is going to survive. She's going to come out of this feeling strong. She's young. And I think that she was very, very brave to make the announcement herself. Very brave, very unusual for a while to do that. And I have great admiration for her as a woman as a person."

The Princess of Wales had been absent from public duty for a number of weeks when she made the shock announcement on Friday evening.

She said: "She said: "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I've had a fantastic medical team who've taken great care of me for which I'm so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation on cancer had been present.

"This of course, came as a huge shock. And Wiliam and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time, it has taken me time to recover for major surgery in order to start my treatment."