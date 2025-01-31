David Beckham convinced his wife Victoria to film her own Netflix documentary following the success of his own show.

The former footballer's rise to fame was detailed in 2023 series 'Beckham' - which was a huge hit for the streaming giant - and now Victoria's story of swapping pop stardom in the Spice Girls for life as a fashion designer is being laid bare in a new documentary tentatively titled ' Victoria Beckham' and a report suggests David was the one who persuaded her to let the cameras in.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Victoria has a day job with her fashion and beauty business, whereas David has professional commitments but they aren't on the same daily scale. The idea came up seriously as soon as David's docuseries came out and was such a big hit.

"But she spent a long time saying no to everyone. It was a no from October 2023 until August 2024. Netflix did their best to persuade her but in the end it was all down to David.

"'He was the one who finally got her to say yes."

The documentary is believed to follow Victoria in the run up to a runway show for her self-titled fashion brand in Paris, France last year and it features her battling the elements as rain threatens to ruin the outdoor extravaganza.

Filming is said to have started last September and will continue until June ahead of a planned release later in 2025.

David previously opened up about his wife's decision to film the documentary during an appearance on the 'Today' show earlier this month.

He said: "It wasn't the easiest thing to get her to agree to, but in my opinion she was the star of mine [documentary].

"So I just thought this is the opportunity, because she's been working on our brand for the last 18 years, and she's unbelievably hard working, and no one gets to see that.

"So I convinced her to actually let people see what she does every day and what goes into her business. She's a very clever and hard-working lady, so I want people to see that."