David Beckham ripped his purple wedding suit as he and his wife recreated their looks from the big day to mark the 25th anniversary of their nuptials.

The former footballer, 49, got hitched to 50-year-old Spice Girls singer-turned fashion designer – with whom he has four children – on 4 July, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in a ceremony that cost them almost £1 million.

To mark a quarter of a century since they said “I do”, the pair slipped back into their matching purple looks – with David seen in an Instagram Story video posted on Victoria’s account fighting to fit into his old outfit, with his waistcoat appearing to tear as he gasped and his dog jumped up to his waist.

But the couple declared online as they got into their matching looks: “Yep, still got it!”

Victoria also posted a video of her trying on her purple wedding look and seemed to have no initial problems getting into her Antonio Berardi wedding gown – though her children were heard in the clip asking why she then took it off, with one saying: “You can’t fit in it – the zip’s broken.”

Referencing his line in his Netflix documentary, David is heard asking Victoria: “Tell the truth, what are you doing?” before he comes around the corner to see Victoria trying to get into her wedding dress.

The couple’s daughter Harper, 12, says in the footage: “Mum, the zip’s broken!” as Victoria giggles at David.

David and Victoria’s youngest son Cruz, 19, posted a snap of himself in his father’s suit alongside a winking emoji as he joked: “The suit fits me.”

The couple also have sons Brooklyn, 25, and Romeo, 21, and along with their wedding outfit recreation material also released a joint statement paying tribute to their kids on Thursday (04.07.24) marking their 25th wedding anniversary.

It said: “We love you so much.”

After they squeezed into their old wedding outfits, David and Victoria sat on the famous gold thrones they used during their big day, while a third shot on their social media showed them posing in front of the chairs.

David recently admitted he was no longer a fan of his purple wedding day look, telling BBC Radio 4’s ‘Desert Island Discs’: “I look like the guys out of ‘Dumb and Dumber’ when they went to that party and wore those ridiculous outfits. I even had a top hat in purple. Unbelievable. What was I thinking?”