DeRon Horton is recovering after being shot.

DeRon Horton has been shot (c) Instagram

The 'Dear White People' actor has revealed he was left with a shattered left arm after a bullet struck him through a car window shortly before Christmas, but the 32-year-old star is on the mend now and grateful to be alive and not more seriously injured.

Sharing a series of photos, including a selfie from hospital, and close-up pictures of his injury, he wrote on Instagram: "First off. I wanna give an honor to God for covering me and protecting me to make it out this situation and countless other ones. Everybody that checked on me n holla’d at me specially my family n friends I love yall, Thank you. Gettin shot a few days before Xmas def wasn’t on my wish list but it happened mf shot thru the car at me bullet broke my arm shattered it all type o s***.

"But I’m Blessed dawg to not be in a casket or paralyzed Lord Thank You. (sic)"

DeRon feels frustrated his injury means he can't exercise, but insisted he is feeling "amazing" and is grateful for his life and his faith.

He added: " I’m out the hospital now healing.

"I got a plate n screws in my mf arm, so I can’t workout for a minute which I’m mad about BUT it coulda been worse!

"And I don’t need no sympathy I’m finna bounce right back I feel amazing .

"I just wanted to remind yall and myself to Keep God first! Stay Alert n Grateful for Everything. the devil can’t stop sh*t when you walk w God (sic)"

The actor's 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' co-star Samuel L. Jackson was among those to send a message of support.

He commented on the post: “Glad you’re still with us, Tuff Stuff!!! Good thing you’re covered by the All mighty Hoping you heal quickly and painlessly as possible ... Stay Blessed (sic)

Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, who also appeared in 'Dear White People', wrote: “Thank GOD for your life. I’m so so SO happy you’re ok!(sic)"

And 'Insecure' star Issa Rae posted: “So glad you’re okay (sic)"