Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have "created a special life" together.

Ellen DeGeneres is planning to retire later this year

The 66-year-old comedienne has been married to model Portia, 51, since 2008 and as she heads out on the road one final time before retirement, an insider has claimed that the celebrity couple have turned their Californian home into a "magical" abode.

A source told People: "They live in Montecito full-time and love it. Ellen's on the road right now for a stand-up special. She canceled a few dates in July ... She's excited though. She plans on it being her final comedy tour. She talks about retiring.

"They have created a special life in Montecito. It's truly a magical place. Portia even has a whole equestrian facility on their property. One can say without any exaggeration that Portia is obsessed with her horses. It's her life passion."

The TV star - who ended her eponymous talk show series in 2002 after almost two decades on air - has suggested that she will step back from showbusiness after 'Ellen's Last Stand … Up Tour' hits Netflix later in 2024 and her latest stand-up stint.

Speaking to the audience at her show in Santa Rosa, California, she said when asked where fans can see her next: "Um, no.

"This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done."

She continued: "Thank you for still caring! Let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens."

In April, the 'Finding Nemo' star insisted she became the "most hated person in America" at one point after she was accused of bullying employees on the set of her show.

She stepped away from the spotlight after the final episode aired but returned to the public eye in April with her stand-up show at the Largo in Los Angeles, California.

Ellen told the audience: "I got kicked out of show business. There’s no mean people in show business ... [I became the] most hated person in America... the hate went on for a long time and I would try to avoid looking at the news.

"The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind. That was the headline."