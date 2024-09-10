Eminem is set to open the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Eminem will open this year's VMAs

The 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker - who last opened the VMAs in 2010 with a performance of 'Not Afraid' before duetting with Rihanna on 'Love The Way You Lie' - is nominated for eight awards at this year's ceremony.

As well as hoping to win a Moon Person statue, the hip hop icon will also grace the stage on Wednesday (11.09.24) to kick off the ceremony at New York's UBS Arena.

The event will mark the first TV show performance from his recent album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)', which features hit singles 'Houdini', 'Tobey' and 'Somebody Save Me'.

As well as nominations for video of the year, best hip hop and song of the summer, Eminem is in the running for VMAs Most Iconic Performance for his 2000 medley of 'Real Slim Shady' and 'The Way I Am' involving over 100 lookalikes.

If he wins one of his categories this year, he would become the most celebrated male artist in VMA history, as he is currently tied with Peter Gabriel.

He already holds the most wins by a rap artist, and with 67 total nominations he is the second most nominated artist, only behind Madonna with 71.

He last performed at the VMAs two years ago with Snoop Dogg in a unique staging of 'From the D 2 The LBC', which was inspired by the Otherwise metaverse.

A decade earlier, he joined Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg for a surprise appearance during 'Forgot About Dre' and 'Still D.R.E.'

Back in 1999, his debut year, Eminem took home the best new artist prize, and treated fans to a medley of 'Guilty Conscience' and 'My Name Is'.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, who is also in line to perform as part of a star studded line up.

Other artists gracing the stage include Anitta, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LL COOL J, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and more.

Taylor Swift is in the lead with 12 nominations with the addition of social categories, followed closely by Post Malone (11) and Eminem (eight).

The 2024 VMAs will air live on Wednesday, September 11 across MTV’s global footprint, including BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and Univision.