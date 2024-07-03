Emma Roberts has found love again after giving up dating actors.

The 'American Horror Story' actress has a three-year-old son with 'Tron: Legacy' star Garrett Hedlund - who she split from in 2022 - and she was previously in a relationship with her TV co-star Evan Peters, but Emma has revealed she no longer wants to date anyone who works in front of the camera and now has a new boyfriend whose job is "entertainment industry-adjacent - not an actor", according to Flaunt magazine.

Emma, 33, told the publication: "One day the veil was lifted and I didn’t want to date actors anymore. It’s hard, I think, for two actors to be together.

"I’m trying to think if I’ve seen it done successfully. Also, the actors I’ve been with border on method actors, and that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with - at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing."

She did not reveal any more details about her new mystery man, only explaining he is "online", joking: "If you want to send a girl crazy, don’t have Instagram."

Emma went on to explain she feels grateful to have grown up in the era before social media and now only uses apps like Instagram for "fun".

She said: "I feel like, in a way I got to hang on to some innocence longer. I know everyone has a different take on how celebrities or people should be online and how serious they should be.

"My social media is for fun, it’s for reading, it’s for fashion, but if you want to get really deep with me or know what I think about things, you’re not going to see it posted on my social media.”

It comes after the actress insisted she finds fame "scary" after seeing the effect it had on the life of her famous aunt, Julia Roberts, as well as her actor dad Eric Roberts.

Emma - who made her acting debut aged nine in 2001’s ‘Blow’ alongside Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz - told the ‘Table for Two’ podcast with Bruce Bozzi: "(I) saw very up close what (being famous) really looks like [with Julia].

"It’s obviously fun and it’s great but there is a part of it that’s really scary. [For me], fame has never been the goal, because fame at a certain level is kind of scary ... when you’ve seen fame like that up close and you see what that really does to people (and) their families."