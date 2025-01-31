Gavin Rossdale's mother has passed away.

Gavin Rossdale is mourning his mother's death

The 59-year-old music star has taken to social media to announce the death of his mother, Barbara, revealing that she passed away on Tuesday (28.01.25) after a "long tortuous fight".

Alongside a series of throwback photos of his mother, Gavin wrote on Instagram: "Tuesday 28th Jan at 5pm I lost my mama. after a long tortuous fight she left us. it’s hard to put into words the bond we had and the void she leaves. the world feels lonelier and today the journey seems longer and more uphill. i know she is with me at all times because that is the way with love and loss. we carry those who we love yet cannot see. that is my comfort.

"I send you all my love [heart emoji] (sic)"

One of the photos that Gavin shared was from his success at the Ivor Novello Awards back in 2013.

Another of the photos was taken on International Women's Day in 2020, when Gavin and Barbara enjoyed a birthday lunch alongside other women in their family, including his sisters and nieces.

Gavin - who is best known as the lead singer of the rock band Bush - actually posted the image on social media back in 2020. He captioned the snap: "No matter the weather love them always. Inspired by each of them. I wish I was around everyone more. It was a magical day."

Meanwhile, Gavin's dad, Douglas, died in June 2018, aged 93. And the music star took to social media in 2020 to celebrate what would have been his father’s birthday.

Gavin wrote at the time: "Miss him more as time goes on. All of us hurtling through life as we do. I want more time back with him. More time back with you. More time to get it right."