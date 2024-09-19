Gigi Hadid has hailed her daughter an “angel” on the youngster’s fourth birthday.

The model, 29, has daughter Khai with her former One Direction member ex Zayn Malik, 31, and marked the tot’s big day on Thursday (19.09.24) by posting a tribute video for the girl on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote over the post, which contained a clip of Khai playing on a swing set at a park – without showing the girl’s face: “4 years of YOU. Happy birthday mama’s Angel!”

Gigi also included a photo of her daughter’s rainbow birthday cake in the post, adding in a caption: “Cake 4 bday breakfast always.”

The mother-of-one – born Jelena Noura Hadid – posted a carousel of snaps in August that contained images of the summer she has spent with her little girl.

Her daughter was seen in the upload drinking water straight from a garden hose, cuddling in her mother’s lap at a restaurant and climbing the wall of a bouncy house.

Other images showed the mother and daughter comparing hand sizes while hugging on the sofa.

Gigi also showed off Khai’s personalized pink Versace robe – which has the child’s name emblazoned on the back in gold letters.

The model captioned the photo dump: “Big Summer Roundup.”

Referring to her jet-setting model lifestyle and the realities of motherhood, she added: “Best of Both Worlds.”

Zayn has said Khai helps him name animals on his farm in Philadelphia, telling Capital Breakfast radio: “I’ve got a farm – I’ve lived on my farm for about five, six years now.

“I’ve got chickens, got a couple of turtles, got dogs, cats – eventually going to branch out to making it a bit more of a proper farm when I have the time, but it’s a lot of work looking after a loads of animals.

“I want horses eventually, I would like to get some horses, too.”

When asked if he names his animals, Zayn replied: “I do yeah. I think that shows a good owner.

“You have to be somewhat connected to your animals, and I like to name… my daughter helps me with naming them now too so it’s fun.”