Zoe Saldana paid a tearful tribute to her "magic" fellow nominees after winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture on Sunday (05.01.25) evening.

Zoe Saldana won her first Golden Globe

The 46-year-old actress scooped the accolade ahead of co-star Selena Gomez, 'Wicked's Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones ('The Brutalist'), Margaret Qualley ('The Substance') and Isabella Rossellini ('Conclave') and she took the time during her acceptance speech to celebrate the group for all "showing up" and "celebrating" one another.

Taking to the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, she said: "I know I don't have much time and I have dyslexia so I tend to forget when I'm really anxious and I'm filled with adrenalin...

"My heart is full of gratitude, Thank you so much to the Golden Globes for celebrating our film and honouring the women of 'Emilia Perez'. Thank you so much. Oh my God. This is a first time for me and Im just so blessed to be sharing this moment with Selena and Karla and Jacques, and all of my fellow nominees.

"I'm in awe of you, your strenth, your complexity, your undeniable talent.

"I know that it's a competition but all I have witnessed is us showing up for each other and celebrating each other and it's just so beautiful.

"Selena, Ariana, Margaret, Felicity, Isabella, I had lunch one time in your house, I thought I had made it already but you're magic, you're all magic."

Zoe went on to pay tribute to the movie's director, Jacques Audiard, and the rest of the cast and crew on 'Emilia Perez'.

She said: "I experienced this kind of magic on the set of Emilia Perez and it's thanks to you Jacques Audiard. thank you so much for trusting me, you are just a character I admire so much, you created rich and complex characters and you're so french and chic and confident and kind, I love it. My Emilia Perez cast and crew, thank you I love you... Ariana, Edgar and Selena, I'm sharing this with you and Karla, no one other than you could have played Emilia Perez."

As the music began to play her off, the actress quickly added to her thank you list before paying tribute to her family.

She said: "My family, my mom is here, my husband and my sons, I love you, you guys are everything."