Hailey Bieber appears to have hinted she has given birth to her first child with husband Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old model and her singer partner, 30, announced in early May they were expecting a kid – and revealed Hailey was six months along at the time, making her due date sometime in early August.

Hailey has now posted online to say: “We have a surprise” – leaving her fans convinced she is now a new mum.

The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, 58, shared the eyebrow-raising message on her Instagram Stories on Sunday (18.08.24) while promoting her Rhode Skin beauty range.

Hailey first reposted an upload from Rhode with the message “Hi”.

The model’s Rhode Booth has been on a pop-up summer tour and recently appeared in Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Miami, London, and Ibiza.

It will soon make its way to Toronto on 20 August, and it’s where Hailey said she would be bringing her “surprise”.

She added the “We have a surprise” text over the Rhode post about the Canada pop-up – alongside eyeball and pink bow emojis.

Hailey has told ABC News about being an expectant mum: “I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time.

“I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which is when I announced it.”

The model has recently only been posting content about Rhode on her social media.

Justin has also been quiet on Instagram, and his last post was a guided prayer video uploaded on 8 August.

He captioned it: “I believe this guided prayer will give you confidence and remind you that you can access your god given authority to lead in your community, your workplace or your family.”

At the end of July, fans were convinced they had worked out the gender of Hailey and Justin’s child after seeing photos from Hailey’s baby shower.

One photo in Hailey’s post about the party showed a milk and fruit cake that featured on the blueberries instead of red strawberries – sparking speculation it was code she was expecting a boy.