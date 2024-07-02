Halle Bailey "can't function" unless she knows her baby boy is nearby.

Halle Bailey always wants her baby boy nearby

The 'Little Mermaid' actress and her partner DDG welcomed her son Halo into the world last year, and she took him with her when she went away to film her latest project.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "He was living with me every day. Because I can't function unless I know he's like near me. He loved it there [in Virginia]."

The 24-year-old star has loved getting used to motherhood, and some days she struggles to "believe" she helped create Halo.

She added: "It's been so beautiful. I mean, I've never been more in love with something, someone in my life. I just look at him and I just can't believe he's mine, I'm just so grateful."

The proud parents are yet to share their son's face online in a bid to protect his privacy, but Halle did reveal her son has hit an exciting milestone.

She gushed: "Oh my gosh! Me and his daddy, we're laughing as his teeth are coming out. He has two little teeth on the bottom poking out and I was crying when I saw that."

Halle had kept the news that she was even expecting to herself and recently admitted there was "no way in hell" that she was ever going to share her "biggest joy" on such a large scale.

Speaking at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in May, she said: "We are black women in entertainment, and although we signed up for the challenges of the spotlight, in this current climate, that spotlight burns brighter, hotter, and uninterrupted, whereas the scrutiny of its magnification leaves no concealment. I've learned from that spotlight over the past eight years.

"I've also, if I'm being honest, been burned by it, too, as we all have.

"There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that."