Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt want to make a reality show about "rebuilding" their community.

The couple - who have sons Gunner, seven, and two-year-old Ryker together - lost their $2.5 million home in the Pacific Palisades fire earlier this month and admitted they are "ready" to let cameras back into their lives to give a glimpse in how they and their neigbours are starting afresh.

Asked if they would consider another reality show, Heidi told Vogue.com: "Well, you never know...It’s Hollywood. There’s always something. We’re ready for it. We’d hope to even do something about rebuilding the town and showing our community. But I’m also balancing the music, being a mom."

The couple have been trying to shield their sons from trauma as a result of the devastating fires, but admitted it has been difficult, particularly because their older boy has had to move schools.

Heidi, 38, said: "With our oldest, we’ve been really careful about not letting him see any photos or any media. I wouldn’t even put on the news when the fires were at our front door. I didn’t want him to see that and have that trauma. We’re talking through his feelings and validating them. Obviously, we try to be positive, but we also don’t want to shut down real fears."

Her 41-year-old spouse added: "We’re encouraging a light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve put him in a new school—it’s a difficult thing."

Spencer has encouraged fans to revisit Heidi's music as a way for them to make money in the aftermath of the fires, and though her album 'Superficial' has topped the iTunes chart as a result, 10 years after it was released, she's not really been able to appreciate the success just yet.

She said: "It’s an honour to be on the Billboard charts and number one on iTunes. That’s all because of people’s love, support, and appreciation. It’s made a dream come true out of a terrible moment.

"At the same time, I’m trying to keep everything else together. I’m being a mom for my sons, trying to unpack... There are incredible highs and lows. Spencer is tunnel-visioned on work. I’m navigating through the rest of our life stuff.

"I just have to check in and be present, as hard as it is and how extreme our circumstances are. It’s all still so fresh. We literally just lost our house. When I have a little more time to appreciate the music and see it translate more, be in that moment... I just don’t know when that will be."