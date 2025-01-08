Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's home has been destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire.

Residents of the upmarket area of Los Angeles have been forced to flee their homes after "life-threatening" winds saw a bushfire spread across thousands of acres on Tuesday (07.01.25), prompting the Governor of California to declare a State of Emergency.

Sadly, the reality stars’ home was among the victims of the devastating fire.

Spencer’s sister, Stephanie Pratt, took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her brother in his garden with the fire raging in the distance.

Despite their father’s best efforts to “save” their home – which the former ‘Hills’ stars share with their children Gunner, six, and 13-month-old Ryker – it could not be saved.

She wrote: “I am beyond heartbroken for my brother, Heidi and the kids.

“Just spoke to my dad- he tried to save my brother’s house but the wind is so strong there was nothing he could do.”

Former ‘Made in Chelsea’ star Stephanie admits she is “frozen in shock” and “heartbroken” for her “sweet little nephews” after the flames tore through their family home.

The 38-year-old star’s own home is likely to have been damaged as well as she claimed the fires had reached her street, and Stephanie is contemplating whether to fly to Los Angeles from London to support Spencer, 41, and Heidi, 38, and the family.

Alongside a picture of the blaze, she wrote: “I don’t know if it’s a good thing I’m in London or I need to get back to LA. I can’t think straight. What do I do? Honestly looking for advice. I’m frozen in shock. How horrible for my sweet little nephews to watch their house disappear like this. They must be so scared and confused. I guess the silver lining for me is if my house goes it’s only my stuff- not years of family memories like everyone else in the palisades. Help me what’s my next move.”