Jennifer Aniston has expressed her concern for pets amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

Jennifer Aniston has taken to social media to offer advice

The Hollywood star has taken to social media to offer guidance to residents and pet owners in the city amid the ongoing disaster.

Jennifer, 55 - who owns two dogs, Clyde and Lord Chesterfield - wrote on Instagram: "If you’re near the Palisades fires please be mindful that wild animals are fleeing the flames and may show up in your yards.

"The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection advises bringing your pets indoors at night to give wildlife a safe path to pass through.

"Consider leaving out buckets of water for these animals - they are scared, exhausted, and may have lost their homes. A little kindness can help them recover and survive."

Jennifer has also shared the details of evacuation centres, which are open to people, pets and large animals.

A host of well-known celebrities have already lost their homes amid the wildfires, including Paris Hilton, Milo Ventimiglia, Mel Gibson, Miles Teller, and Billy Crystal.

Billy, 76, recently revealed that he's praying for the "safety of the firefighters and first responders".

In a statement given to PEOPLE, the comedy star said: "Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbours who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy."

Billy and his wife Janice actually raised their two daughters - Jennifer and Lindsay - in the home that's now been burned to the ground.

The film star shared: "Janice and I lived in our home since 1979.

"We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away.

"We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this."