JoJo Siwa and Dakayla Wilson have split up after three months of dating.

The 21-year-old star was a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' earlier this year and struck up a relationship with runner-up Dakayla, 19, but has now confirmed that they have called it a day.

She told People: "We have gone our separate ways, but she is an amazing girl. And I got my own fun holiday plans, and I know she's got her family that she's spent the holidays with. I'm happy for her that she has them."

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant - who shot to fame as a child on 'Dance Moms' and was then a prominent face on Nickelodeon for a number of years - has previously dated the likes of Avery Cyrus and Kylie Prew in recent times but admitted that she has learned some "hard lessons" since growing up in the public eye.

She told E! News: " You f*** up! And you put things public that shouldn’t be and unfortunately, that is the only way you learn sometimes. And I’ve had to learn some hard lessons but they’ve paid off in the end.."

The split comes just days after JoJo claimed that despite having only known Dakayla for a short time, she had "never been" in a relationship that one before.

She said: "Just around three months ago, I got into a relationship with an incredible girl and it's been interesting.

"I was OK to go public with her. She feels special and we're in a very comfortable place. I've never really been in this place that I'm at with her in a relationship before.

"I'm also so young. I'm 21. She's also young. She's only 19. We're both still figuring life out and I think I accepted that. I've accepted we're both figuring life out.

"We're not perfect, but we have fun. I love the girl. She loves me and we're having a good time."

In October, JoJo had taken Dakayla on a trip to Disney World for her birthday which reportedly came at a cost of $30,000.

At the time, she said: "We’re about to take her on the best birthday extravaganza, we’re going to Hawaii. It’s going to be a lot of fun."