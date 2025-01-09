Lorna Luft has recalled spending "many, many years" of her childhood in Pacific Palisades.

The 72-year-old singer - who is the daughter of late 'Wizard of Oz' legend Judy Garland and her third husband Sid Luft - took to social media late on Wednesday (08.01.25) night where she remembered spending much of her youth in the affluent area that is currently being devastated by the blaze.

She wrote on Instagram: "I spent many, many years, many of my pre-teen, teenage, and adult years, in the Pacific Palisades, CA.

"I went to Pacific Palisades High School, and still have many friends who live in the Pacific Palisades.

"Of course, being the mother-in-law of a Los Angeles County firefighter, I realize the horrific situation that the people living in the Pacific Palisades are experiencing with the horrific and terrifying fire that is decimating the area."

The 'Grease 2' star -who now lives in Santa Monica with her second husband Colin Freeman but has son Jesse , 44, and 34-year-old daughter Vanessa with her first husband Jake Hooker - is "grateful" that her family are all safe, and is "thankful" for the work of the emergency services amid the crisis.

Lorna - who is the younger half-sister of 'Cabret' star Liza Minnelli - added: "I am so grateful my family is ok; and so thankful for the amazing, courageous, and heroic work that every single LA county firefighter, EMT, police officer, fire air pilots, and animal rescue workers, are doing. It is beyond belief!

Heroes to the Max!!"

Other stars to have spoken out amid the tragedy include 'This Is Us' actress Mandy Moore, who revealed the Eaton Fire - which is around 30 miles east of the Pacific Palisades blaze - had rapidly spread through her neighbourhood.

It emerged on Wednesday (08.01.25) that hundreds of homes had been destroyed including those belonging to former 'The Hills' stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, acting partners Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, as well as a mansion belonging to 'Scary Movie' actress Anna Faris.

Five civilian deaths were also reported in one of the three largest wildfires ravaging LA.

Paris Hilton - who is married to Carter Reum and has Phoenix, 23 months, and 14-month-old London with him - is also among the celebs to have lost a home.

She posted on Instagram: “Heartbroken beyond words. (Broken heart emoji.)

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. (Crying face emoji.)

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

John Goodman - who is known for his roles in 'The Flintstones' and 'Roseanne' - has also seen his home destroyed in the wildfires as his Pacific Palisades property was in the path of the main blaze.

Sir Anthony Hopkins’ home is also gone, according to pictures, whilst ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh also saw their $7.5million mansion, which they bought in April 2023, wiped out.

Nothing remains of Billy Crystal’s sprawling home beyond his tennis courts – which were virtually unmarked despite his house lying in ruins beside the green grounds.